Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
Happy New Year from Athens Schoolhouse! Start your new year off right with updating your home, garden and office at Athens Schoolhouse, where you’ll find a large selection of vintage & antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, rugs, collectibles, home decor & more. We have a huge variety of home decor … that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.
Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm
$2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking
6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY
(859) 255-7309 | www.antiqueskentucky.com
**The health of our community remains a top priority, so we ask that our guests:
Wear a mask
Utilize our hand sanitation stations
Practice social distancing
For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com