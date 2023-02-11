Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

FALL IN LOVE WITH ANTIQUES: Vintage Style That’s Straight From The Heart. Garden furniture, old world tapestries, weathered old shutters and crystal chandeliers. What’s more romantic than that. There’s a romance to things once owned by others – the charm and mystery of another era. About Our Show: Our Monthly show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

· Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

· $2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com