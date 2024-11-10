Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Get your Home Ready for the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of year! Get ready for the holidays with us. Decorating a Thanksgiving or holiday table with antiques can create a warm, nostalgic, and unique ambiance. You can use mismatched antique China for a charming, eclectic look in different styles and patterns to create a layered, collected-over-time feel.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com