Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Get your Home Ready for the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of year! Get ready for the holidays with us. Decorating a Thanksgiving or holiday table with antiques can create a warm, nostalgic, and unique ambiance. You can use mismatched antique China for a charming, eclectic look in different styles and patterns to create a layered, collected-over-time feel.

Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info

859-255-7309
