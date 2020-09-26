Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

**The health of our community remains a top priority, so we ask that our guests:

Wear a mask

Utilize our hand sanitation stations

Practice social distancing

NEXT SHOWS: September 12 & 13 and 26 & 27 | Open Two Weekends in September

Get ready for Autumn! As the Summer heat fades, Autumn approaches - the season of comfort, cooler weather, warm fires and the beauty of Fall foliage. Style your home for the seasons with vintage decor that is unique, quality made, and all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices. Making your home your safe haven is the theme during 2020, so indulge your space with unique pieces from Athens Schoolhouse.

Our show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com