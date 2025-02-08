Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace

NEXT SHOW: February 8 & 9 | Fall in Love with Antiques

Garden furniture, old world tapestries, weathered old shutters and crystal chandeliers. What’s more romantic than that. There’s a romance to things once owned by others – the charm and mystery of another era. A huge variety of home decor … that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

About Our Show: Our Monthly show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information, please visit www.antiqueskentucky.com