Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Happy New Year from Athens Schoolhouse! Start your new year off right with updating your home, garden and office at Athens Schoolhouse, where you’ll find a large selection of vintage & antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, rugs, collectibles, home decor & more. We have a huge variety of home decor … that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

(859) 255-7309 | www.antiqueskentucky.com

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com