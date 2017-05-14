Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

May 13 & 14:  It’s Porch Weather in the Bluegrass!!

"The great American front porch is open and sociable, an unassigned part of the house that belonged to everyone and no one, a place for family and friends to pass the time."  Make your outdoor space welcoming with a unique flair from the past! Decorate with vintage farm tables, mismatched chairs, baskets, planters, rugs, artwork & vintage accessories. Repurpose antiques, collectibles & architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor. Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show offers a huge variety of home and garden decor ... that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices. We are ... Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace!

Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

View Map

859-255-7309

