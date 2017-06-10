Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

June begins a season of entertaining, barbeques, picnics and evenings spent outdoors with family and friends. Get ready at Athens Schoolhouse with beautiful Summer inspired decor. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses and garden furniture and decor to spruce up your outside space.

Summer is also a great time to redecorate and tackle some repurposing and crafty projects. Take a vintage or antique piece and give you new life with a distressed coat of paint, some elbow grease and a little creativity. Look around our 1000s of square feet of antiques for some inspiration and ideas. We are ... Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace!

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

859-255-7309

