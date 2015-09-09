Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Get ready for Autumn! 

As the Summer heat fades, Autumn approaches - the season of comfort, cooler weather, warm fires and the beauty of Fall foliage. Style your home for the seasons with vintage decor that is unique, quality made, and all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor for your hearth and home. We are ... Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace!

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

·         6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
859-255-7309
