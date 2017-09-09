Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

September 09 & 10

Autumn colors, fresh baked apple pies, cool evenings around the fireside ... yes, Fall is approaching. Athens Schoolhouse Antiques has a nice selection of Fall decor, mantel pieces, artwork, furniture and vintage baking, cookware & kitchenware. Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.

Hours: Fri-Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

$2.00 admission for all 3 days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com