Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

September  09 & 10

Autumn colors, fresh baked apple pies, cool evenings around the fireside ... yes, Fall is approaching.  Athens Schoolhouse Antiques has a nice selection of Fall decor, mantel pieces, artwork, furniture and vintage baking, cookware & kitchenware. Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.

Hours:  Fri-Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

$2.00 admission for all 3 days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515 View Map
859-255-7309
