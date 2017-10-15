Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

October 14 & 15: Create a Cozy & Warm Home this Fall!

Get ready for Autumn!

It’s officially Fall in the Bluegrass and soon the weather will be dropping with the leaves. With great vintage Halloween & seasonal decor, vintage baking & dining sets, furniture, rugs, and artwork, it’s time to celebrate the Autumn season at Athens Antiques! Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor for your hearth and home. Are you shopping for vintage? We are ... Central Kentucky's Largest Saturday Sunday Marketplace!

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
859-255-7309
