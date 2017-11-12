Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show Open House

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

November 11 & 12:  Holiday Open House

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

At Athens Schoolhouse, you'll find gifts grand and small - sweet containers for presents, beautiful dining sets to serve and welcome guests, and vintage holiday decor to share the season’s joy. The building will be filled with vintage trees and ornaments, sleigh bells and sleds, vintage skis, snow shoes and more. And we’ll be serving complimentary cider and cookies to our guests all weekend long.

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

·         6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info
View Map
859-255-7309
