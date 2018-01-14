Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

to Google Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00 iCalendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Happy New Year from Athens Schoolhouse! Start your new year off right with updating your home, garden and office at Athens Schoolhouse, where you’ll find a large selection of vintage & antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, rugs, collectibles, home decor & more. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm 

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info
Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515 View Map
Kids & Family, Markets
859-255-7309
to Google Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00 iCalendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2018-01-14 12:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 23, 2017

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Tuesday

December 26, 2017

Wednesday

December 27, 2017

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Submit Yours