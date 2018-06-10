Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

June 9 & 10, 2018: Get ready for Summer in the Bluegrass!

June begins a season of entertaining, barbeques, picnics and evenings spent outdoors with family and friends. Get ready at Athens Schoolhouse with beautiful Summer inspired decor. We are so excited that Summer's almost here with and end to another year of school, longer daylight hours, and the lazy days enjoying cool evenings and warmer days. Enjoy lemonade on your porch or veranda, picnics in the park, and family fun days by the pool or lake. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden.

· Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

· $2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com