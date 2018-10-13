Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

It’s officially Fall in the Bluegrass and soon the weather will be dropping with the leaves. With great vintage Halloween & seasonal decor, vintage baking & dining sets, furniture, rugs, and artwork, it’s time to celebrate the Autumn season at Athens Antiques! Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor for your hearth and home.

Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden.

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
859-255-7309
