Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

It’s officially Fall in the Bluegrass and soon the weather will be dropping with the leaves. With great vintage Halloween & seasonal decor, vintage baking & dining sets, furniture, rugs, and artwork, it’s time to celebrate the Autumn season at Athens Antiques! Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor for your hearth and home.

Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden.

· Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

· $2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com