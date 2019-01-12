Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

 Happy New Year from Athens Schoolhouse!  Start your new year off right with updating your home, garden and office at Athens Schoolhouse, where you’ll find a large selection of vintage & antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, rugs, collectibles, home decor & more. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.  A huge variety of home decor ... that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

·         Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm 

·         $2.00 admission for both days!  |  Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Kids & Family, Markets
859-255-7309
