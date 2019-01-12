Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Happy New Year from Athens Schoolhouse! Start your new year off right with updating your home, garden and office at Athens Schoolhouse, where you’ll find a large selection of vintage & antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, rugs, collectibles, home decor & more. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor. A huge variety of home decor ... that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

· Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

· $2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com