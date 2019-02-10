Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Vintage Style That's Straight From The Heart. Garden furniture, old world tapestries, weathered old shutters and crystal chandeliers. What's more romantic than that. There's a romance to things once owned by others - the charm and mystery of another era. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor. A huge variety of home decor ... that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

· Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

· $2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com