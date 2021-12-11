Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse offers a Happy Holiday Hunting. It’s the most wonderful time of the year - you’ll find gifts grand and tiny - sweet containers for presents, clever places to hide them and lovely ways to welcome guests and share the season’s joy. The schoolhouse will be filled with vintage trees, ornaments, sleigh bells, sleds, vintage skis, snow shoes and more. The Gingerbread House will also be here serving complimentary cider and cookies to our guests all weekend long. And don’t miss our Holiday Market Pop-Up Event in the gym!

Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com