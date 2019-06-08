Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace

June 8 & 9: Join us for our Storewide Semi-Annual Sale

Come to the June show for our storewide Semi-Annual Sale and your attendance will enter you in our $500 Gift Certificate Giveaway. One (1) winner will be chosen & announced by June 10th.

Summer’s almost here! Summer is the season of entertaining, barbeques, picnics and evenings spent outdoors with family and friends. Get ready at Athens Schoolhouse with beautiful Summer inspired decor. We are so excited that Summer's almost here with and end to another year of school, longer daylight hours, and the lazy days enjoying cool evenings and warmer days. Our show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com