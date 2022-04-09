Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

April 09 & 10: Get ready for the season of entertaining!

Get ready for the season of entertaining inside and outside, with beautiful vintage garden & patio decor, pots and garden accessories, dining and flatware for the perfect garden party, Spring bridal or baby showers, Derby celebration or family gathering. Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show, offers a large selection of vintage and antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, silverware, rugs, home decor, collectibles, vintage clothing and jewelry, toys and games, and so much more.

Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.

Our show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden . Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

**The health of our community remains a top priority, so we ask that our guests:

Wear a mask Utilize our hand sanitation stations Practice social distancing

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com