Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show
to
Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
April 09 & 10: Get ready for the season of entertaining!
Get ready for the season of entertaining inside and outside, with beautiful vintage garden & patio decor, pots and garden accessories, dining and flatware for the perfect garden party, Spring bridal or baby showers, Derby celebration or family gathering. Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show, offers a large selection of vintage and antique furniture, artwork, pottery, dishes, silverware, rugs, home decor, collectibles, vintage clothing and jewelry, toys and games, and so much more.
Our monthly show features a unique collection of curiosities for your Home & Garden.
Our show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden . Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.
Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm
$2.00 admission for both days!
Free & Ample Parking
**The health of our community remains a top priority, so we ask that our guests:
- Wear a mask
- Utilize our hand sanitation stations
- Practice social distancing
For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com