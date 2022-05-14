Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

to

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

  It’s porch season in the Bluegrass! Are you shopping for vintage?  We are ... Central Kentucky's Largest Saturday Sunday Marketplace! "The great American front porch is open and sociable, an unassigned part of the house that belonged to everyone and no one, a place for family and friends to pass the time."  -  Make your outdoor space welcoming with a unique flair from the past! Decorate with vintage farm tables, mismatched chairs, baskets, planters, rugs, artwork & vintage accessories. Repurpose antiques, collectibles & architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
859-255-7309
to
Google Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 ical