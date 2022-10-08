Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

It’s Fall Y’all and our annual Holiday Market Popup Event

Create a Warm & Cozy Home this Fall - Are you shopping for vintage? We are ... Central Kentucky's Largest Saturday Sunday Marketplace! It’s officially Fall in the Bluegrass and soon the weather will be dropping with the leaves. With great vintage Halloween & seasonal decor, vintage baking & dining sets, furniture, rugs, and artwork, it’s time to celebrate the Autumn season at Athens Antiques!

About Our October Show: Our Monthly show features a large variety of Unique Curiosities for your Home & Garden. Find a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor to spruce up your entertaining space. Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! | Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

(859) 255-7309 | www.antiqueskentucky.com

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com