× Expand Playwright, Brunstetter, writer and producer of the hit TV drama This is Us, has crafted a loving and heartfelt comedy that inspired the Los Angeles Times to proclaim “This is us as we could be, if we’d all just try a little harder.” The CakeBy Bekah BrunstetterApril 12-28, 2019(no performance Easter Sunday)Jen returns to her small, North Carolina hometown to plan her wedding and convince her dear family friend Della to bake the wedding cake - but when the devout Della learns that there will be two brides and no groom, she politely declines. Both women struggle with their consciences, as they try to balance family and faith, and hope that they can have their cake and eat it too.

AthensWest Theatre Co. presents "The Cake"

By Bekah Brunstetter

April 12-28, 2019

Showtimes: Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

Adults: $27.50, Students/Seniors/Military: $22.50

For more information call (859) 425-2550 or visit athenswest.net