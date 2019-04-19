AthensWest Theatre Co presents "The Cake" by Bekah Brunstetter

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

AthensWest Theatre Co. presents "The Cake"

By Bekah Brunstetter

April 12-28, 2019

Showtimes: Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

Adults: $27.50, Students/Seniors/Military: $22.50

Jen returns to her small, North Carolina hometown to plan her wedding and convince her dear family friend Della to bake the wedding cake - but when the devout Della learns that there will be two brides and no groom, she politely declines. Both women struggle with their consciences, as they try to balance family and faith, and hope that they can have their cake and eat it too.

For more information call (859) 425-2550 or visit athenswest.net

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Theater & Dance
