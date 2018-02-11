AthensWest Theatre Company presents Equivocation

AthensWest Theatre Company presents EQUIVOCATION by Bill Cain

February 9-25, at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

Thursday-Saturday, 8pm; Sunday 2pm, tickets available at www.athenswest.net or by calling the box office (859) 425-2550.

Graciously Sponsored By Shadelandhouse Modern Press, LLC, with LexArts

Lies. Jealousy. Betrayal. Conspiracy. William Shakespeare relishes these themes in his plays. But when King James pressures Shakespeare to write a propaganda play about the recently foiled "Gunpowder Plot," the Bard gets trapped in a drama more treacherous than even he could have written - and the truth of the "Plot" threatens not only his theatre, but all of England.

