Aton in his Glory: The Art of Aye Aton Exhibit

You are cordially invited to this exhibition of work by artist Aye Aton. Aton's unusual art made its first debut at the Woodford County Library in his hometown of Versailles, KY! One of a kind original art pieces will be on display in the Gallery portion of the Library. There is a sign by the front door that is easily seen from the back door (there is much more parking in the back).

Aye Aton (1940-2017) was an artist, musician, teacher, and Woodford County native. This exhibit focuses on roots from various parts of Africa and Egypt, centering on African-American history and spiritual evolution.

Through March 23

Opening Reception: Sunday, February 9 | 2PM

Woodford County Library | 115 N Main St, Versailles, KY

For more information call (859) 846-4831 or visit AyeAtonArt.com