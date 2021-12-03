Auditions for The Christmas Express at Barn Lot Theater

"This is the most hopeless place in the world!" Hilda intones as she and Satch, her assistant, argue over what time it is. She dreams of faraway places and only finds tedium in running the Holly Railway Station. That is, until Leo Tannenbaum drops in out of nowhere the day before Christmas Eve.

Suddenly, an old radio that hasn't worked in years springs to life, the local group of carolers (which usually yowls like a gang of wet cats) begins to sound like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the whole town gets the Christmas spirit.

Coincidence? Or is Leo doing all this? Even Satch changes his tune when it turns out that Leo might be on the run.

This nostalgic theatrical greeting card is full of eccentric small town characters, wise-cracking their way to finding the true wonder of Christmas. And on the way, they make us all wish we could take a ride on The Christmas Express.

Show dates are December 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:00 PM and Sundays are at 2:30 PM. Masks optional. Bring your vaccination card to our concession stand for a free small popcorn.

Rated G

Directed by Kyle Hadley

Barn Lot Theater Ticket Prices-General Admission:

Regular: $15.00

Senior Citizen (55+) $13.00

Student: $13.00

Preschool: $8.00

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org