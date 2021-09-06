Auditions for The Christmas Express at Barn Lot Theater

Auditions for Christmas Express will be held at Barn Lot Theater on Monday, September 6th and Tuesday September 7th at 5:30 PM. You only have to attend one of these days. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script. See character descriptions below*

Characters:

Hilda Trowbridge: a rather grumpy woman in her 40s, manages the Holly Railway Station

Satch Brunswick: Hilda's assistant, with a better outlook on life, in his 40s

Maggie Clooney: a mail carrier in her mid-30s

Penelope Blaisedale: in her mid-30s, editor of the local newspaper, The Holly Herald

Mr. Fairfax: an ominous man in his mid-50s

Myrna Hobsnagle: in her 40s, secretary at City Hall

Donna Fay Cummings: a stubborn newlywed in her 20s

Jerry Cummings: Donna's equally stubborn husband, a little slow at times

Deborah Smith: a slightly haggard woman in her 30s

The role of Leo Tannenbaum has been cast; all other roles are open for auditions.

*Please note that character ages and descriptions are not set in stone; don't let these descriptions keep you from auditioning! We hope to see you!

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org