Auditions for The Christmas Express at Barn Lot Theater
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Auditions for Christmas Express will be held at Barn Lot Theater on Monday, September 6th and Tuesday September 7th at 5:30 PM. You only have to attend one of these days. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script. See character descriptions below*
Characters:
Hilda Trowbridge: a rather grumpy woman in her 40s, manages the Holly Railway Station
Satch Brunswick: Hilda's assistant, with a better outlook on life, in his 40s
Maggie Clooney: a mail carrier in her mid-30s
Penelope Blaisedale: in her mid-30s, editor of the local newspaper, The Holly Herald
Mr. Fairfax: an ominous man in his mid-50s
Myrna Hobsnagle: in her 40s, secretary at City Hall
Donna Fay Cummings: a stubborn newlywed in her 20s
Jerry Cummings: Donna's equally stubborn husband, a little slow at times
Deborah Smith: a slightly haggard woman in her 30s
The role of Leo Tannenbaum has been cast; all other roles are open for auditions.
*Please note that character ages and descriptions are not set in stone; don't let these descriptions keep you from auditioning! We hope to see you!
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org