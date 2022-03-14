Auditions for Duck Hunter Shoots Angel
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater
Auditions at Barn Lot Theater for Duck Hunter Shoots Angel by Mitch Albom
Auditions for Duck Hunter Shoots Angel will be held at Barn Lot Theater’s rehearsal hall on Monday, March 14th and Tuesday March 15th at 6:00 PM Central. You only need to attend one of the audition dates.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. If you cannot attend either date, please email the Director, Robin Ford Frazier at gwtwrobin@gmail.com to request an alternate audition. Please see character descriptions below.
*This is a non-paying volunteer-based opportunity.
CHARACTERS:
SANDY - late 30s/40ish, tabloid journalist
LENNY - African American, 30s, photographer
LESTER - 30s, publisher of tabloid
DUANE - late 30s, short, Southern, duck hunter
DUWELL - his brother, bigger, late 30s, Southern, duck hunter
WOMAN - late 20s, Southern
KANSAS - teenager, 17
VOICE/BANK LOAN OFFICER - male, late 40s
GATOR MAN CREATURE - a half man/half alligator
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org