Auditions at Barn Lot Theater for Duck Hunter Shoots Angel by Mitch Albom

Auditions for Duck Hunter Shoots Angel will be held at Barn Lot Theater’s rehearsal hall on Monday, March 14th and Tuesday March 15th at 6:00 PM Central. You only need to attend one of the audition dates.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. If you cannot attend either date, please email the Director, Robin Ford Frazier at gwtwrobin@gmail.com to request an alternate audition. Please see character descriptions below.

*This is a non-paying volunteer-based opportunity.

CHARACTERS:

SANDY - late 30s/40ish, tabloid journalist

LENNY - African American, 30s, photographer

LESTER - 30s, publisher of tabloid

DUANE - late 30s, short, Southern, duck hunter

DUWELL - his brother, bigger, late 30s, Southern, duck hunter

WOMAN - late 20s, Southern

KANSAS - teenager, 17

VOICE/BANK LOAN OFFICER - male, late 40s

GATOR MAN CREATURE - a half man/half alligator

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org