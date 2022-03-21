× Expand Barn Lot Theater Auditions for Sounds of the Screen at Barn Lot Theater

Auditions for Sounds of the Screen will be held Monday, March 21st and Tuesday, March 22nd at the Barn Lot Theater rehearsal hall at 6:00 PM Central time. You only need to attend one of these days.

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS: Prepare to perform one show-stopper: ie, Broadway, screen, TV, etc. of your choosing (minimum of 1 to 2 minutes in length). Duets/trios will also be accepted.

Please provide your own accompaniment for your audition (this can be as simple as playing the song on your cell phone). No a cappella, please. Live piano accompaniment will be available during the show, if desired, but not auditions, so please plan accordingly. Your audition selection does not have to be your final show selection. Songs can be decided with the co-directors later.

Auditions will be accepted in person only; no videos, please. If you cannot attend either of the audition dates, please contact the directors, Chadwick Shockley Lopez and Joseph McDowell at cshockley@barnlottheater.org and jmcdowell@barnlottheater.org or call (270) 432-2276 to arrange another mutually agreeable time to audition in person.

Please understand we have a limited number of spaces to fill for this performance, so don't be discouraged from auditioning for future shows if you are not selected this time. We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you then!

*Masks required if unvaccinated