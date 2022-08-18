Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely

to

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

August's standup comedy showcase features comic Lee Kimbrell of Cincinnati. Lee is one of the most sought-after comics in the are and headlines shows around the country.

Also appearing will be comic Jeremiah Martin of Lexington. Jeremiah is a crowd favorite who recently beat out a dozen other comics to win a comedy contest at the Louisville Comedy Club.

Your host is Lena Beamish, a rising star in the Louisville comedy scene.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Come for a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/19524-aug.-18-comedy-night-at-gravely

Info

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
502.724.8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-08-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-08-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-08-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely - 2022-08-18 19:30:00 ical