Aug. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

August's standup comedy showcase features comic Lee Kimbrell of Cincinnati. Lee is one of the most sought-after comics in the are and headlines shows around the country.

Also appearing will be comic Jeremiah Martin of Lexington. Jeremiah is a crowd favorite who recently beat out a dozen other comics to win a comedy contest at the Louisville Comedy Club.

Your host is Lena Beamish, a rising star in the Louisville comedy scene.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Come for a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/19524-aug.-18-comedy-night-at-gravely