Aug. 21 Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Aug. 21, for another popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing.

August's show features the hilarious Cody Hughes from Cincinnati and Louisville favorites Bonita Elery, Big Jake Hovis and Jazmin Smith.

Come for a night of laughter, tasty craft beer and delicious food from Eliana's Honduran Cafe.

Tickets are free and reserve a seat.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Comedy
5027248311
