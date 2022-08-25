Aug. 25 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

× Expand Louisville Laughs 12 comics battle to advance to be named Funniest Person In Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs for the opening rounds of the Funniest Person in Louisville Contest!

Comics from Louisville and beyond will compete to be among the chosen to move on to the finals and cash prizes.

The winners will be selected by voting from the audience and judges.

Come support your favorites and enjoy laughs plus great food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft Lobby.

Comics scheduled (subject to change):

Violet Olds

Zach Brumback

Andy Imlay

Kris Izzi

David Williams

Nathan Alexander

Danielle Schwolow

Luke Willoughby

June Dempsey

Dusty Carter

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/19510/t/tickets