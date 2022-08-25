Aug. 25 Funniest Person In Louisville contest
to
Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
12 comics battle to advance to be named Funniest Person In Louisville
Join Louisville Laughs for the opening rounds of the Funniest Person in Louisville Contest!
Comics from Louisville and beyond will compete to be among the chosen to move on to the finals and cash prizes.
The winners will be selected by voting from the audience and judges.
Come support your favorites and enjoy laughs plus great food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft Lobby.
Comics scheduled (subject to change):
Violet Olds
Zach Brumback
Andy Imlay
Kris Izzi
David Williams
Nathan Alexander
Danielle Schwolow
Luke Willoughby
June Dempsey
Dusty Carter
For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/19510/t/tickets