Aug. 28 Funniest Person In Louisville Contest!
to
The Bard's Town 1801 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40205
Louisville Laughs
12 comics battle to advance to be named Funniest Person In Louisville
Join Louisville Laughs for the opening rounds of the Funniest Person in Louisville Contest!
Comics from Louisville and beyond will compete to be among the chosen to move on to the finals and cash prizes.
The winners will be selected by voting from the audience and judges.
Contestants include:
Devin Glass
Kyle McGlothlin
Eric Groovely
Lena Beamish
Jake Hovis
Eric Hook
Brandon Wilson
JoJo Casillas
Justin Purvis
Phyllis Keene
Come support your favorites and have a great night out. Enjoy the laughs plus great food and drinks from the Bard's Town!
For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/19526/t/tickets