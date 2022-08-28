Aug. 28 Funniest Person In Louisville Contest!

× Expand Louisville Laughs 12 comics battle to advance to be named Funniest Person In Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs for the opening rounds of the Funniest Person in Louisville Contest!

Comics from Louisville and beyond will compete to be among the chosen to move on to the finals and cash prizes.

The winners will be selected by voting from the audience and judges.

Contestants include:

Devin Glass

Kyle McGlothlin

Eric Groovely

Lena Beamish

Jake Hovis

Eric Hook

Brandon Wilson

JoJo Casillas

Justin Purvis

Phyllis Keene

Come support your favorites and have a great night out. Enjoy the laughs plus great food and drinks from the Bard's Town!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/19526/t/tickets