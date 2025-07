Ă— Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy open mic

Aug. 3 TEN20 Comedy Open Mic

Join Louisville Laughs on Aug. 3 at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for a comedy open mic.

Some of our favorite comics from across the area will perform.

Enjoy a night of laughter, delicious craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi or tacos and more from the TEN20 Taqueria.

Admission is free.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/111234/t/tickets