Aug. 4 Funniest Person In Louisville contest
Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
12 comics battle to advance to be named Funniest Person In Louisville
Join Louisville Laughs for the opening rounds of the Funniest Person in Louisville Contest!
Comics from Louisville and beyond will compete to be among the chosen to move on to the finals and cash prizes.
The winners will be selected by voting from the audience and judges.
Come support your favorites and enjoy aughs plus great food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft Lobby.
Comics scheduled (subject to change):
Brandon AustinCory Miller
Samuel Lee
Alex Hernandez
Jane Van Meter
Jenny Dryden
Jon Bass
Trina Bean
Jesse Johnson
Andrew Riggs
For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/19509-aug.-4-funniest-person-in-louisville-contest