× Expand Louisville Laughs 12 comics battle to advance to be named Funniest Person In Louisville

Aug. 4 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

Join Louisville Laughs for the opening rounds of the Funniest Person in Louisville Contest!

Comics from Louisville and beyond will compete to be among the chosen to move on to the finals and cash prizes.

The winners will be selected by voting from the audience and judges.

Come support your favorites and enjoy aughs plus great food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft Lobby.

Comics scheduled (subject to change):

Brandon AustinCory Miller

Samuel Lee

Alex Hernandez

Jane Van Meter

Jenny Dryden

Jon Bass

Trina Bean

Jesse Johnson

Andrew Riggs

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/19509-aug.-4-funniest-person-in-louisville-contest