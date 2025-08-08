Aug. 8 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery
to
Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd , Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Louisville Laughs
Join Louisville Laughs for a fun night of laughs and a glass of wine at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.
The show features headliner Keith McGill, who is one of Louisville's top comics, as well as a director, actor and acting coach.
Also on the show is feature Katie Stewart of Nashville, who wowed the audience in the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.
Each ticket includes a voucher for $10 toward a glass of Roselynn Hill's delicious wines.
For more information call 5027248311.