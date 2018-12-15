Augusta Christmas Home Tour

Downtown Augusta Second Street, Augusta, Kentucky 41002

Augusta Christmas Home Tour

Come see some of Augusta's historic homes decorated for the season. Enjoy the tunes of the season with our wandering carolers. Free trolley is available to take you from home to home, just hop on, hop off. Shop our local vendors for unique Christmas presents. End the evening with dinner at one of our restaurants. Proceeds benefit local AAG college scholarships and outreach programs.

On Facebook: Augusta Christmas Home Tour hosted by Experience Augusta

For more information call  (606) 756-2183  or visit augustaky.com

