Augusta Heritage Days
to
Downtown Augusta Second Street, Augusta, Kentucky 41002
Augusta Heritage Days
Enjoy the Augusta Heritage Days over the Labor Day Weekend. Vendors, Food Booths, Petting Zoo, Children's Activities, History Tours, Car Show and a Frog Derby are just a few of the things that you will enjoy! This event is hosted by the Augusta Rotary Club and is the longest running festival in town.
For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com
Info
Downtown Augusta Second Street, Augusta, Kentucky 41002
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family