Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour

to Google Calendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00

along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002

Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour

Come see some of Augusta's historic homes decorated for the season. Enjoy the tunes of the season with our wandering carolers. Free trolley is available to take you from hone to home, just hop on, hop off. Shop our local vendors for unique Christmas presents. End the evening with dinner at one of our restaurants. Proceeds benefit local AAG college scholarships and outreach programs.Tickets $20 available online

For more information call (859) 512-3935 or visit AUGUSTA-CHRISTMAS-HOME-TOUR.EVENTBRITE.COM

Info
History, Home & Garden
859-512-3935
to Google Calendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - Augusta Kentucky Christmas House Tour - 2018-12-15 16:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Submit Yours