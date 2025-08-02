Author Event: Book Signing with Carolyn Bond

× Expand Carolyn Bond Carolyn Bond

📚 Meet Carolyn Bond – Book Signing Event in Lawrenceburg! 📚

Join us for a special meet-and-greet and book signing with Carolyn Bond, Lawrenceburg’s own celebrated author, on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Kentucky Bookstore, located inside Tastefully Delicious at 126 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, KY.

Carolyn Bond has written four captivating novels that explore love, resilience, and the threads of time and place that connect us. A proud native of Lawrenceburg, Carolyn weaves her deep Kentucky roots into every story she tells, bringing Southern landscapes and heartfelt characters vividly to life.

Her acclaimed works include:

📖 Bluegrass Blush – A charming Southern romance set against the backdrop of Kentucky horse country, full of heart and unexpected twists.

📖 Bridge in the Midst – A powerful tale of connection and healing, where a historic bridge becomes a symbol of new beginnings.

📖 Steam Over Stephensport – A richly detailed historical novel following the journey of a river town through love, loss, and transformation.

📖 Between Time – A mesmerizing story that blends past and present, exploring how history shapes the lives we live today.

This is a wonderful opportunity to:

✔️ Meet the author

✔️ Get your favorite books signed

✔️ Hear about Carolyn’s writing journey and inspiration

✔️ Enjoy a cozy setting with refreshments from Tastefully Delicious

Books will be available for purchase during the event.

Bring a friend and celebrate local talent, literature, and community!

For more information call 502-604-8640.