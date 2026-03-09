× Expand Mandy Morris Author Fest 2026

Author Fest 2026

Russellville Independent Schools, Russellville READs, and the Logan County Public Library are proud to present Author Fest, April 27 & 28. Thanks to an Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant, 4 nationally-acclaimed authors will be visiting us right here in Russellville, and you are invited to meet them. During this two-day event, students at Russellville Elementary, Middle, and High Schools will get to meet with the authors, in their classrooms. These wonderful authors will share stories and encouragement with the students. Each student will take home a book by the author they meet.

After their school engagements, they will join us at an evening event that is open to the whole community at the Russellville High School’s DeGraffenried Auditorium, located at 1101 W 9th Street, Russellville, Kentucky.

After the presentation, Half Price Books will be on-site with new copies of the authors’ books available for purchase to get them signed, if you would like the chance to meet them directly.

The Authors:

Justin Colón is the author of THE QUACKEN, Impossible Possums, The ZomBees, Impossible Possum for Mayor, and Vampurr. He is the owner of The Kidlit Hive (kidlithive.com), where he offers editorial services, including manuscript critiques, classes, mentorships, and more. In his other life, Justin is a professional, formally trained voice and on-camera actor and SAG-AFTRA member who has co-starred on hit shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Gotham, and Sneaky Pete. He lives in New York. He invites you to visit him at justincolonbooks.com

Johnnie Christmas is a #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novelist and the author of Gamerville. His 2022 middle-grade graphic novel debut, Swim Team, earned a spot on the National Book Awards longlist and received a Coretta Scott King Award Illustrator Honor. He is the writer and co-creator of the sci-fi series Tartarus, and his book Firebug earned a Joe Shuster Outstanding Cartoonist nomination. Additionally, he co-created the series Angel Catbird with celebrated writer Margaret Atwood and adapted William Gibson’s lost screenplay for Alien 3 into a critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name. A graduate of Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, he earned a BFA in Communication Design/Illustration. Find out more at johnniechristmas.com.

Adam Gidwitz is the bestselling author of A Tale Dark and Grimm, In a Glass Grimmly, and The Grimm Conclusion, as well as The Empire Strikes Back: So You Want to be a Jedi?, Newbery Honored novel, The Inquisitor’s Tale, The Unicorn Rescue Society series and the #2 NYTimes Bestseller, Max in the House of Spies. He is also the creator of the #1 podcast for kids, Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest. He also helped make an animated adaptation of A Tale Dark & Grimm for Netflix. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, daughter, and their dog, Lucy Goosey, who comes with him to the park each morning, where he writes. Even in the winter. His website is adamgidwitz.com.

Tiffany D. Jackson is the highly acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of YA and MG novels such as Blood in the Water, Monday’s Not Coming, Allegedly, The Scammer, and more. She is also the coauthor of Blackout and Whiteout, and author of the picture books Santa in the City and Trick-or-Treating in the City. The recipient of the 2025 Margaret A. Edwards Award, Tiffany is a Coretta Scott King-John Steptoe New Talent Award-winner and a NAACP Image Award-nominee. She received her bachelor of arts in film from Howard University and has over a decade in TV/Film experience. The Brooklyn native is currently splitting her time between the borough she loves and the south, most likely multitasking. Learn more at writeinbk.com

For more information visit loganlibrary.org/authorfest