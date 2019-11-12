Author R.J. Palacio at Knicely Conference Center

R.J. Palacio will speak at the Knicely Conference Center on Tuesday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. She will discuss her debut graphic novel, White Bird, which is inspired by her #1 New York Times Bestseller Wonder. With over 5 million copies sold worldwide, Wonder has inspired the Choose Kind movement, and has been embraced by readers, young and old, around the world. The novel has received numerous national and international awards, including being one of Time magazine's 100 Best Young Adult Books of All Time and USA Today's Top 100 bestsellers.

For more information call (270) 784-2182 or visit warrenpl.org