Author Talk with CD Collins

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The hills, rivers, and back roads of Kentucky have always held stories. On Saturday, July 18, join acclaimed author C.D. Collins for a special evening celebrating Blue Land, her powerful new collection of stories that explores belonging, inheritance, longing, and the lives of people often overlooked but never forgotten.

From 6-8 PM, Collins will discuss the inspiration behind Blue Land, share insights into her writing process, and read excerpts from her newest work. Rich with the voices, landscapes, and contradictions of Appalachia, Blue Land is a moving portrait of a region and its people.

General admission is $10, but for those wanting a more intimate experience, VIP tickets are available for $25 and include an exclusive pre-reception with CD Collins beginning at 5 PM.

Come for the conversation, stay for the stories, and meet one of Kentucky's most distinctive literary voices.

For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events