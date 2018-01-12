Author Visit with Ann M. Martin

to Google Calendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00

Louisville Free Public Library - Main 301 York St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Author Visit with Ann M. Martin

Ann M. Martin is the New York Times-bestselling author of "Rain Reign" and many other award-winning novels, including the much-loved Baby-Sitters Club series. In her newest novel —just out in paperback—Martin tells the story of Rose, a girl struggling with Asperger’s syndrome, and the bond she shares with her beloved dog, Rain.

Martin joins us at the Main Library in this special after-hours book signing and discussion presented by Carmichael's Kids. She will also be interviewed by Monica Cooper, Community Coordinator for FEAT - Families for Effective Autism Treatment of Louisville. This program is free, but tickets are required - call (502) 574-1644 or visit  lfpl.org/tickets/author-tickets.asp

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org

Info
Louisville Free Public Library - Main 301 York St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
Kids & Family, Parents, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Author Visit with Ann M. Martin - 2018-01-12 18:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Submit Yours