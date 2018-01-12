Author Visit with Ann M. Martin

Ann M. Martin is the New York Times-bestselling author of "Rain Reign" and many other award-winning novels, including the much-loved Baby-Sitters Club series. In her newest novel —just out in paperback—Martin tells the story of Rose, a girl struggling with Asperger’s syndrome, and the bond she shares with her beloved dog, Rain.

Martin joins us at the Main Library in this special after-hours book signing and discussion presented by Carmichael's Kids. She will also be interviewed by Monica Cooper, Community Coordinator for FEAT - Families for Effective Autism Treatment of Louisville. This program is free, but tickets are required - call (502) 574-1644 or visit lfpl.org/tickets/author-tickets.asp

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org