Louisville, Kentucky
Todd Hildreth's Autumnal Jazz Fest 2024
The Autumnal Jazz Fest features six bands and two stages, one indoor and one outdoor, guaranteeing continuous music from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Acts will be diverse in nature, with this year's headliner being The University of Louisville Faculty Jazz Septet. Food and adult beverage trucks will add to the fun of the event.
For more information call 502-244-1856 or visit ascensionlouisville.org
