Autumnal Jazz Fest

to

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

Autumnal Jazz Fest

The Autumnal Jazz Fest features six bands and two stages, one indoor and one outdoor, guaranteeing continuous music from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Acts will be diverse in nature, with this year's headliner being The University of Louisville Faculty Jazz Septet. Food and adult beverage trucks will add to the fun of the event.

For more information call 502-244-1856 or visit ascensionlouisville.org

Info

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
502-244-1856
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Autumnal Jazz Fest - 2024-09-07 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Autumnal Jazz Fest - 2024-09-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Autumnal Jazz Fest - 2024-09-07 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Autumnal Jazz Fest - 2024-09-07 15:00:00 ical