× Expand Autumnal Jazz Festival Autumnal Jazz Festival

Autumnal Jazz Festival

Enjoy the best jazz music Louisville has to offer at Todd Hildreth's annual Autumnal Jazz Fest. This year's festival features six bands and two stages (one inside/one outside), guaranteeing continuous music throughout the day. Tickets are $20.00 (kids 10 & under free). Bring your lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. Food, dessert, beer, and wine trucks will add to this fun event.

For more information call 502-244-1856 or visit autumnaljazzfest2025.rsvpify.com