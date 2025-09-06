Autumnal Jazz Festival

to

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

Autumnal Jazz Festival

Enjoy the best jazz music Louisville has to offer at Todd Hildreth's annual Autumnal Jazz Fest. This year's festival features six bands and two stages (one inside/one outside), guaranteeing continuous music throughout the day. Tickets are $20.00 (kids 10 & under free). Bring your lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. Food, dessert, beer, and wine trucks will add to this fun event.

For more information call 502-244-1856 or visit autumnaljazzfest2025.rsvpify.com

Info

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
502-244-1856
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2025-09-06 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2025-09-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2025-09-06 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2025-09-06 15:00:00 ical