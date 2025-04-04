× Expand Avenue Q Avenue Q

Avenue Q is a hilarious and touching coming-of-age story that blends puppetry with live actors to explore the struggles of adulthood. With music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, and a book by Jeff Whitty, this cult-favorite show follows Princeton, a recent college graduate who moves to a rundown New York City neighborhood searching for purpose. Along the way, he meets a quirky cast of characters—both human and puppet—including Kate Monster, Rod, Trekkie Monster, and the unforgettable Bad Idea Bears. With its witty songs and relatable themes, Avenue Q delivers a heartfelt and comedic take on life’s challenges.

April 4, 5, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30pm, April 6 and 27 at 5:30pm, April 13 at 2:30pm

For more information visit pandoraprods.org