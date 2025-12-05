Awakening the Giant: Remembering Pearl Harbor, A KMHM Tour

On Sunday, December 7th, 1941, American history changed forever. The Japanese Army’s attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, took nearly 2,500 American lives, and “awakened the giant” of US military, industry, and home-front resolve. Learn about Kentuckians caught in the battle’s crossfire and how Kentucky answered the “day of infamy.”

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/awakening-the-giant-remembering-pearl-harbor-a-kmhm-tour