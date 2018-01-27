Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat

to Google Calendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat

January 27 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Bernheim is pleased to offer a day-long writing retreat for women, where a cozy cabin awaits in a winter’s forest . . . peace and quiet, hot tea, and nature as the muse. Whether you are a beginning writer or have been at it awhile and feel ready to be re-inspired, this innovative workshop with writer, poet, songwriter and lover of the natural world, Pamela Jay, will help you reconnect with nature, open your endless creativity, quiet your pesky inner critic and liberate your authentic voice of expression.

For more information about Pamela and this unique opportunity, please visit her website www.pamelajay.com.

Bernheim Members $50; Non-Members $60

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Outdoor, Workshops
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Awakening the Writer Within: Women Writers Retreat - 2018-01-27 09:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Submit Yours